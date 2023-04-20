How to treat, relieve allergy symptoms if you live in Houston

There are now several over-the-counter nasal steroid sprays that work just like prescription meds.

HOUSTON — Allergy sufferers know all too well how brutal Spring in Houston can be. Sometimes your nose runs more than you do.

Cathy O'Donnell is one of many who suffer from allergies. She said her allergies got so bad one time that she damaged her eardrum trying to clear out her nose.

O'Donnell has dealt with allergies off and on for nearly 50 years now.

"I constantly had a drip in my nose, always," she said.

After an urgent care visit, O'Donnell ended up in the office of Dr. Jason Talmadge with UT Physicians.

"The first step in dealing with allergies is trying to avoid them," he said. "Sometimes you can't. If you live in Houston, you really can't avoid pollen. It's going to be there when you leave your house at some point.

The second step is finding an over-the-counter allergy medicine that works for you -- then give it time.

Dr. Talmadge said the number one problem he sees is people not waiting long enough to allow the medicine to work.

"If you've tried something for at least a month, to a month and a half, and it's really not working, it's a good idea to go see a doctor," he said. "There may be some more specific things that you can do."

Ear Nose and Throat doctors can determine if you are suffering from allergies or sinus issues, and can decide which treatment is best for you.

"I see people that tell me they've had sinus infections for years and years and years, and there's a fair number I find out, no you have allergies or no you have a blockage in your nose that needs to be fixed with surgery. Or no you have migraines," Dr. Talmadge said.

There are now several over-the-counter nasal steroid sprays that work just like prescription meds.

Remember, you have to allow at least a month of usage to allow the medicine to work.

