AUSTIN, Texas — There have been 13 lung injuries related to e-cigarettes in Travis County so far. As the number continues to climb, Austin ISD took action to stop it with the Red Ribbon Week re-focus. The campaign ended on Friday and teachers think students were receptive to the information.

"I think the biggest thing is that they don't know what they're being offered. They don't know what can be in these e-cigs that they're receiving. There can be something else besides nicotine," said Lisa Lindberg, the O. Henry Middle School health teacher.

Red Ribbon Week is a national campaign and it usually focuses on drugs, alcohol and other substance abuse, but Austin Independent School District, this year only addressed vaping.

"How it will affect their brains, physically, socially, all of those things – so we want to make sure they have the proper information, not just what they're telling each other, and it may not be the right information," said Lindberg. "The more information we can give them, the better, so that they know what can happen."

In Texas, there have been 165 lung injuries related to e-cigarettes. In the U.S., there have been 1,888 injuries.

According to the City, website AustinTexas.gov/ECigarettes will be updated every Friday with new local case numbers.

Austin ISD is trying to keep these injuries, or even deaths, from happening at all.

"We made a lot of posters and researched a lot, which was really helpful, and researched the people who have been hurt by it," said Gray Anderson, an O. Henry Middle School eighth grader.

"We learned how harmful it can be to you, and that it can actually eventually kill you. It might not seem like it at the time, but that over time it could actually really harm you," said Ainsley Ihrig, an O. Henry Middle School eighth grader.

