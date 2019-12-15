AUSTIN, Texas — Time is running out for those looking to have health insurance next year through the Affordable Care Act.

Sunday, Dec. 15 is the last day to sign up. This weekend a lot of people headed to Foundation Communities in North Austin, trying to get last minute help with the process.

“If you don’t have health insurance through your employer, Medicaid or Medicare, [the Affordable Care Act] is your only option,” said Kori Hattemer with Foundation Communities.

There are more than 50 plans to choose from, and at Foundation Communities those who come with questions can get answers.

RELATED: New company aims to help people with cheaper insurance

“We didn't know anything, what marketplace was, what Healthcare.gov was,” said Vishanu Vrahamadevra, applying a family member for healthcare.

“We help you complete the Healthcare.gov application,” said Hattemer. “We help you shop around and look to see which plans are going to work best for you.”

Though you can do this at home, Hattemer with the nonprofit said it can be complicated.

RELATED: Federal, City and community leaders spread message about health care open enrollment

“We've seen people accidentally do their application incorrectly or pick a plan that actually isn't the best one for them,” said Hattemer. “So what we do is really walk through the process and make sure everything’s done correctly and really help you find the most coverage of the lowest price.”

“I tried to do it myself online,” said Jess Brummer. “It can be done but if you don't know some of the tricks you end up with a lot more expensive health care.”

RELATED: Law to end surprise medical bills may not do as much under Texas Medical Board's proposed rules

Brummer needed help with the application process. He said on his own he was averaging $400 a month but now doesn't have to pay a dime. He's been looking for work for seven months and said without health insurance through the Affordable Care Act he doesn't know what'd he do.

“I would continue to hope things went okay but I certainly wouldn't go to a hospital,” said Brummer.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Texas has the highest rate of people living without health insurance in the country. The Bureau reports 12.3% of the population, or 154,000 people, are uninsured in Travis County alone.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Cedar Park police launch homicide investigation in missing woman case

Police searching for missing Austin mother and her 2-week-old baby girl

FBI: Wells Fargo worker stole tens of thousands, posted stacks of cash on social media