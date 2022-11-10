Kendra Scott aims to raise $150,000 on 6th annual Holley Day

The Austin jeweler is bringing awareness to metastatic breast cancer by hosting the event.

AUSTIN, Texas — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, however, Oct. 13 spreads awareness about those who suffer from or survived metastatic breast cancer (MBC). Kendra Scott, a fashion designer and entrepreneur, is bringing awareness to MBC by throwing her sixth annual Holley Day at Kendra Scott South Congress.

In addition to raising awareness to metastatic breast cancer, Holley Day is Scott's way of honoring her friend, Holley, who passed away from MBC. Before Holley died, she went on an Inheritance of Hope retreat in 2015.

Inheritance of Hope (IOH) is a nonprofit organization that provides resources and programs to young families who suffer the loss of a parent.

Scott has donated more than $800,000 to Inheritance of Hope and helped 120 families since 2017, along with donating over $1 million to breast cancer research.

This year, Scott continues her partnership with IOH and, according to a press release, her goal is to raise $150,000 for Inheritance of Hope on Oct. 13 by giving 20% of all Kendra Scott sales – in-store and online – back to IOH.

Money raised Thursday will help fund IOH's 5th Legacy Retreat in Orlando in March 2023.

Along with shopping Scott's 2022 breast cancer collection, families can bring their children to meet their favorite princesses. There will also be a question-and-answer panel with the vice president for Texas Oncology, Dr. Debra Patt, MD PhD MBA. Attendees will also get an opportunity to write a message of hope to a woman undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

