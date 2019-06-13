Editor's note: The video above is from a June 11th newscast.

HOUSTON -- There are seven cases of mumps at the Harris County Jail, consisting of six inmates and one staff member, the Houston Health Department confirmed Thursday.

Medical staff at the jail first saw symptoms of the mumps in multiple patients back in May.

The health department has been visiting the jail to assist in the vaccination of staff and inmates and establish a quarantine. Last week the jail said 10 inmates showing symptoms were in that quarantine.

“As with any infectious disease investigation, we are looking at the individual cases to identify possible contacts to ensure sure proper action is taken as needed to prevent this disease from spreading further,” said Dr. David Persse, Houston’s local health authority and EMS medical director. “We currently do not have reason to believe this outbreak has spread outside of the jail.”

The health department said it's not uncommon to have infection diseases break out when you have a lot of people in a relatively small space, like a jail.

Earlier this week a jail in New Jersey was also quarantined after five inmates came down with the mumps. And at least one inmate was confirmed to have mumps at a jail in Wisconsin last week.

Mumps is passed from person to person through saliva droplets and can be airborne. A person is the most contagions the first 5 days after symptoms develop.

What are the symptoms of mumps?

From HHD: Mumps symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, loss of appetite and swollen glands under the ears or jaw. An infected person can spread mumps by coughing or sneezing and releasing tiny droplets of contaminated saliva, which can then be breathed in by another person.

The MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine offers safe and long-lasting protection against mumps. CDC recommends children receive two dose of MMR vaccine, the first dose at 12 through 15 months of age and the second dose 4 through 6 years of age.

Two doses of MMR vaccine are 88% effective against mumps.

