CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the victims in the horrific UNC Charlotte school shooting is reportedly out of surgery and in stable condition.

NBC Charlotte has learned Drew Pescaro, part of the UNCC class of 2021, was in the classroom when the suspect, 22-year-old Trystan Terrell, opened fire late Tuesday afternoon.

Two people were killed and four others were injured that night. CMPD identified the students killed as Ellis Parlier, 19, of Midland, N.C., and Riley Howell, 21, of Waynesville, N.C.

The students who were injured were identified as 19-year-old Drew Pescaro, 20-year-old Sean Dehart, 20-year-old Rami Alramadhan, and 23-year-old Emily Huupt. UNCC Chancellor Philip Dubois said the injured students are expected to recover.

"The only silver lining this morning is the four other students that were injured look like they're going to be fine. Two of them had surgery and are still in the hospital, one was released," Dubois told former Gov. Pat McCrory. "When this is all past, we'll do a review of what happened to be sure that we did everything that we trained ourselves to do."

Niner Times reports Pescaro was one of their sports writers saying in part:

"Our sports writer Drew Pescaro was one of those shot tonight. He is out of surgery and stable."



The Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity on the UNCC campus also confirmed Pescaro was a member of their chapter.

Hundreds of UNCC students are taking to Twitter to support Drew as he recovers from his injuries, many using the hashtag: DrewStrong.