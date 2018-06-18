A gunman injured two people before being fatally shot by an armed civilian at a Walmart in Tumwater, Washington on Sunday evening.

The gunman was identified Monday as Tim O. Day, 44, of McCleary.

The incident started around 5 p.m. when police were called to a report of a possible DUI near Israel Road and Tyee Drive, near the Toyota of Olympia. When officers arrived they found a 16-year-old girl who was injured during a carjacking. Police say her injuries are non-life-threatening.

While police responded to the possible DUI scene, dispatchers received multiple 911 calls about a carjacking and shots being fired at the Walmart less than a mile away.

According to the Tumwater Police Department, Day, who was the suspect from the earlier carjacking, entered the Walmart store around 5:30 p.m. and fired shots at a display case. Day then left the store and shot a man while attempting to take his car in the store parking lot.

Day then tried to take another vehicle when they were approached by two armed civilians. Police say one of the civilians fatally shot Day.

"He is a hero. This (suspect) could have taken out more people, wounded or killed," witness Brian Adams said. "(The suspect) hijacks a car apparently to get here, then hijacks another car. If this customer hadn't done what he did.... Yeah, he's a hero."

Witnesses say one of the armed civilians grabbed a medical kit to treat a man who was shot by Day. The victim was later airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with serious injuries. At last check, the man was listed in critical condition.

"All of a sudden, you hear this pop or a crash sound. About 15 to 20 seconds, maybe even later, another sound exactly the same," witness John Gerasimczyk said. "I saw everyone else started to exit the area. Some people were moving more slowly, they were still kinda confused what was going on, so I just started shouting, 'go, go, go!'"

Investigators say the vehicle stolen during the earlier carjacking near the Toyota dealership was recovered in the Walmart parking lot.

An active investigation was underway Sunday at multiple scenes at or around the Tumwater Walmart. Police interviewed multiple witnesses.

Police aren't looking for any other suspects.

