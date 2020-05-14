Emotional funeral, End of Watch ceremony for HCSO Sgt. Raymond Scholwinski

Deputy Sgt. Raymond Scholwinski, 70, died last week after a long battle with coronavirus.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Deputy Sgt. Raymond Scholwinski was laid to rest Thursday in Humble after an emotional memorial service and End of Watch ceremony.

Hundreds of people came to honor Scholwinski, a 39-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office.

Scholwinski, 70, died last week after a long battle with COVID-19.

It was a somber and moving site as fellow deputies carried his flag-draped casket into the church.

Friends and family described Scholwinski as a humble servant and kind, caring human being who was willing to help anyone.

Daughter Brandi DeLane Scholwinski said she was proud to be his daughter.

"The best thing I learned from my dad was how to live your life, try to be a good example, never quit," she said. "It's not about what you had or didn’t have, rich or poor, nothing like that. He was about trying to be the best person you could be."

Scholwinski's sons also spoke lovingly of their father, remembering him as a man of God with a playful spirit.

The service was held at First Assembly of God on FM 1960. Admission into the sanctuary was strictly limited to ensure proper social distancing.

Scholwinski is survived by his wife and four adult children.

RELATED

Scholwinski’s wife also tested positive for COVID-19, but she overcame the illness at home.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna