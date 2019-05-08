HAYS COUNTY, Texas — County Judge Ruben Becerra presented the 2020 Fiscal Year recommended Hays County Budget to the rest of the commissioners' court.

Becerra's recommended budget was $273,097,653.

According to a release on Monday, initial budget requests were in excess of $22.7 million, but Becerra reduced the requests by $15.3 million to maintain the current tax rate of 43.37 per $100 valuation of property.

“I’d like to see us work to lower the tax rate to the effective rate of 40.51 cents per $100 valuation,” said Becerra.

RELATED:

2020 City of Austin budget includes nearly $63M set aside for homelessness

City leaders hold 'State of San Marcos' to talk about challenges city will face in the near future

Some of the more notable parts of the budget include:

$718,000 for expansion of the flood warning system.

$872,000 for equipment for the new jail and public safety building.

$3 million for salaries for additional jail employees.

$260,000 to increase salaries for law enforcement per voter-approved Collective Bargaining Agreement.

$905,000 for a 2% cost-of-living raise for employees and a 1% merit pool for employees making less than $100,000.

For more on the Fiscal Year 2020 budget plan, you can head to the Hays County website.

WATCH: San Marcos faces the challenges of growth

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

11 shot in 12 hours: Bloody Sunday night in multiple shootings across Houston

Pet owners urged to keep furry friends out of Lady Bird Lake after 2 deaths

Police identify victim of fatal shooting in Cedar Park