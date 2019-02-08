SAN MARCOS, Texas — The Hays-Caldwell County Women's Center is raising money for new housing for survivors of domestic abuse.

When helping women who are victims of abuse, like Melissa Rodriguez does every day, you're always looking for what's next.

In this case, it's a new apartment complex built on their same campus that will be for survivors of domestic abuse and their family.

"We're talking about our transitional housing project that we have currently in our capital campaign," said Rodriguez. "We're raising money to build an 18 unit apartment complex, specifically for victims of domestic violence and their children."

The plans are all drawn up for the Raising Hope Campaign and so far they've raised $3.3 million. The project, which is expected to break ground in October, will cost a total of $4.3 million.

"It will be about an 18-month project, so we're hopeful we can achieve that by the 18 months," said Rodriguez. "That's a lot of money, yes."

This will supplement the shelter they already have on-campus, where women on average stay about 30 days.

"But it is temporary," said Rodriguez. "It is not a long term solution or even a midterm solution."

These new apartments will allow women to stay about a year to a year an a half, all dependent on their needs.

"We are charging rent, it's 30% of their monthly income, but for some folks that might be zero if they don't have a job at the time," said Rodriguez. "We're seeing an increase in demand for services. Some of what we've seen in our increase in demand comes from both population growth, but also just an increased awareness of the issues and the services that are available."

The reason the buildings will be built on the same campus is to allow the women in them to still have access to all the resources the HCWC has to offer.

There will also be a head start and pre-head start program on-site so the children living there can get started on education.

Even though it's still two years till they expect the complex to fully open, they know what the impact will be.

"We know this program will change the lives of the individuals we're working with," said Rodiguez.

If you would like to donate to the capital campaign, you can do so here.

