HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Harris County Sheriff's deputy shot Friday afternoon in northwest Harris County has died, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Sheriff Gonzalez identified the deputy as Sandeep Dhaliwal, a 10-year veteran of the department.

"He's very respected," Gonzalez said. "A leader in every sense of the word."

Gonzalez said Deputy Dhaliwal was the first member of the Sikh community to become a Harris County Sheriff's deputy. He was a father of 3.

"We ask you to support the family because they’re devastated," Sheriff Gonzalez said. "We’re a family. We’ll pull together during this difficult time."

Deputy Dhaliwal was conducting a traffic stop Friday afternoon just west of Jersey Village.

The suspect shot Deputy Dhaliwal "at least a couple of times" from behind in a "very ruthless, cold-blooded way," Gonzalez said, and took off.

Cy-Fair Fire Department crews performed CPR on Deputy Dhaliwal before he was rushed by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital. Gonzalez asked for prayers for him.

One suspect is in custody and is headed to the jail on Lockwood. A woman who deputies believe was a passenger in the car was also taken into custody.

Gonzalez said the scene is contained and there is "no current threat to the community."

Sources said the suspect had at least one open warrant for a parole violation.

The shooting happened in the 14800 block of Willancy Court at West Road, a small cul de sac in a residential area.

Dozens of law enforcement officers from multiple agencies gathered at a nearby gas station during the search for the suspect.

KHOU

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement following the deputy's death:

“Today, Cecilia and I join Texans in mourning the loss of the Harris County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty,” said Governor Abbott. “It is with heavy hearts that we send our deepest sympathies to the deputy’s family, friends, and his brothers and sisters in law enforcement. This tragic loss is a grave reminder of the risks that our law enforcement officers face every single day. I thank the officers who bravely responded to apprehend the suspect, and I assure you that the state of Texas is committed to bringing this killer to justice. Cecilia and I ask all Texans to join us in praying for the family and the entire Harris County Sheriff’s Department.”

Several agencies and officials throughout the state of Texas posted their condolences and messages of support for HCSO on social media.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM