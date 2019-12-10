NEW ORLEANS —

NEW ORLEANS -- Several construction workers had to run to safety on Saturday morning as a large portion of the Hard Rock Hotel, which has been under construction for the last several months, came crashing down suddenly.

It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse or if anyone was injured.

Eyewitness video provided to WWL-TV shows the moment collapse began.

Upper floors began to fall on top of each other before the North Rampart Street side of the building fell to the ground below.

