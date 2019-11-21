HOUSTON — H-E-B is stepping up in a big way for the Thanksgiving holiday by helping out a local partner in dire need.

The Texas-based grocery chain has committed to replenishing the Houston Food Bank’s now empty refrigerators following this week’s ammonia leak.

“Losing 1.8 million pounds of refrigerated product is truly tragic,” Lisa Helfman, drector of H-E-B Public Affairs Houston, said. “It is our privilege to enlist H-E-B’s manpower and supplies to ensure the Houston Food Bank not only recovers but is able to continue fulfilling its mission of feeding families in need.”

H-E-B will deliver trailer loads of produce, meat and other products to the Food Bank.

Additionally, H-E-B is organizing its employees for a volunteer event to further help get the food bank back to full capacity. The company is also encouraging other companies to help support the food bank.

RELATED: 'Dire need': How you can help the Houston Food Bank and Houston Super Feast before Thanksgiving

RELATED: Ammonia leak at Houston Food Bank spoils more than 1.8 million pounds of food

“The Houston Food Bank provides an essential service to our community, distributing 104 million meals each year to partners serving individuals in need,” Helfman said. “This is a crucial service and we encourage fellow companies and individuals to support the food bank through time or donations as they recover from this loss.”

In response to the leak at the Houston Food bank, United Airlines also has launched a campaign to support recovery efforts. The airlines is matching up to $100,000 in individual donations to the food bank. MileagePlus members who donate $50 or more to Houston Food Bank are eligible to receive up to 1,000 award miles. For more information, tap/click here.

To help the Houston Food Bank, tap/click here.

To help Houston's Super Feast, tap/click here.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter