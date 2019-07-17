TEXAS, USA — H-E-B announced that teachers across the Lone Star State can register to receive 15 percent off school, office and select household items.

Teachers at early childhood, pre-K and K-12 schools, as well as authorized home school teachers, are eligible to receive the coupon, which allows them to save up to $50.

Coupons can be redeemed in-store from between July 31 and August 13.

“Our goal is to relieve some of that burden and provide even more savings to our educators, helping them get what they need for the new school year. As a big supporter of education, H-E-B invests in our teachers, helping them teach and inspire the next generation of leaders and innovators right here in Texas," said Winell Herron, H-E-B Group Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs.

To get the coupon, teachers must sign up at heb.com/teachers by 11:59 p.m. on August 1. Teachers will then receive a coupon via email after their educator status is verified.