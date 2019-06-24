AUSTIN, Texas — The video above is from May 29, 2019

H-E-B announced the opening of their new tech hub in East Austin on Monday.

The new location at 2416 East Sixth Street will house the company's digital partners and will serve as the headquarters for Favor, an Austin-based on-demand delivery company that is owned by H-E-B.

“Having a shared space like this is crucial to both H-E-B Digital and Favor’s rapid growth,” said Jag Bath, H-E-B chief digital officer and Favor CEO. “The Eastside Tech Hub enables us to have a strong tech presence in both Austin and San Antonio, while fostering a better connection between our teams across the two cities.”

PHOTOS: H-E-B's new tech hub in East Austin

PHOTOS: H-E-B's new tech hub in East Austin H-E-B's new tech hub in Austin. (Credit: H-E-B) H-E-B's new tech hub in Austin. (Credit: H-E-B) H-E-B's new tech hub in Austin. (Credit: H-E-B) H-E-B's new tech hub in Austin. (Credit: H-E-B) H-E-B's new tech hub in Austin. (Credit: H-E-B) H-E-B's new tech hub in Austin. (Credit: H-E-B)

RELATED:

H-E-B is offering a Kendra Scott vending machine for Mother’s Day

H-E-B honors female employees in Women of Distinction ceremony

The company's new office features a coffee bar with local roasteries, a lounge area, a large events space and a wellness center with a rock climbing wall, curated fitness classes, bike parking and showers.

The company also said the new office space is walking distance to several restaurants, coffee shops, breweries and the 7th Street H-E-B store.

The new tech hub will initially house hundreds of Favor team members and H-E-B digital partners, according to the company.

WATCH: The supersized H-E-B coming to Austin's South Congress

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

If Austin allows homeless camps on the streets, lawmakers will step in: Gov. Abbott

Could Ford help ease Austin's traffic problems?

College student disappears not long after ordering Lyft ride