GEORGETOWN, Texas — Granger Smith's 3-year-old son River Kelly Smith died in a drowning incident and his family worked on a way to help the community following the tragic accident.

Smith launched a shirt that people could buy in honor of his son and 100% of the proceeds are going to Dell Children's Medical Center. The shirt quickly sold out and raised $218,791.

The shirt displays a Yee Yee Excavator on it because watching excavators scoop up dirt was something River loved to watch. The shirt is also red, which was his favorite color.

Smith and his wife presented the check at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

