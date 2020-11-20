Governor Cuomo to receive 2020 International Emmy Founders Award for COVID-19 response

Prior recipients include Vice President Al Gore, Oprah Winfrey, and Steven Spielberg.

NEW YORK — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will receive an Emmy Award for his response and leadership in the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in New York State.

Cuomo will receive the International Emmy Founders Award, which is presented to an individual or organization who, “crosses cultural boundaries to touch our common humanity."

“The Governor’s 111 daily briefings worked so well because he effectively created television shows, with characters, plot lines, and stories of success and failure,” said International Academy President & CEO, Bruce L. Paisner. “People around the world tuned in to find out what was going on, and New York tough became a symbol of the determination to fight back.”

Prior recipients include Vice President Al Gore, Oprah Winfrey, and Steven Spielberg.

"The Emmy was for the COVID-19 presentations, which they say did a public service to people around the globe," Cuomo said during a conference call on Friday, November 20.

"It's flattering, I accept it on behalf of the people in the state, I'm very proud of New Yorkers."

Governor Cuomo will accept the Emmy during the Academy’s International Emmy Awards on November 23.