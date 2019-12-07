TEXAS, USA — Governor Greg Abbott announced on Friday that Texas would be deploying resources to Louisiana to assist with disaster response as Tropical Storm Barry approaches the Louisiana coastline.

Texas will be deploying Texas Task Force 1's Type III Urban Search and Rescue team with additional water rescue groups to assist in response efforts and prevent loss of life.

“Texans remember how the state of Louisiana came to our aid during Hurricane Harvey and now we are in turn lending our support as Louisianans face Tropical Storm Barry,” said Gov. Abbott. “Texas is continuing to monitor this storm and I have placed assets and teams on standby to respond to any severe weather that may impact our state. I am proud of the way our first responders are stepping up to assist in these crucial response efforts, and I ask all Texans to keep those in the storm’s path in their thoughts and prayers.”

The Office of the Governor said in a press release on Friday the following will remain on standby in Texas to respond to any severe weather event the state may face:

2 Helicopters with Hoist Capability

3 High Altitude Aircraft

Aircraft Refueling Trailer

553 Troopers with Equipped Vehicles

53 Trucks/SUVs

5 ATV-type Vehicles

55 Texas Rangers

30 SRT Operators

20 SWAT Operators

4 Armored High Water Personnel Carriers

2 Zodiac Boats

Safe Boat

2 Communication Teams

4 Command Trailers

Initial Reentry Assessment team

4 Portable Satellite Packages

6 Field Support Trailers

Inflatable Trailer

3 Commercial Generators

Portable Radio Cache

2 Cradle Points with Multiple Cell Carriers

AT&T Deployable Cell Site

13 Shallow Water Boats

9 Rescue Swimmers

State Coordinator

7 District Coordinators

Critical Information Specialist

10 Recovery/Mitigation Coordinators

7 Emergency Tracking Networks

8 Disaster District Committees

2 Mobile Satellite Radios

Drone

7 Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Service Go-Kits

ATV/Polaris Ranger and Trailer

11 Trauma Bags with Assorted Medical Gear

Rotary Wing MRP

2 Ground Transportation Platoons

Food Unit Leader Support Team

Intake/Vetters Support Team

Military Desk Support Team

Multiple Personnel

3 Saw Squads

3 Planning Modules

26 Game Wardens

8 Airboats

Fuel Trailer

4 SAR Boat Teams

Helicopter

SAR Overhead Team

4 SWR Boat Squads

10 Helicopter SAT Technicians

Type 3 USAR Team

10 SAT Division Supervisors

The storm is expected to make landfall in Louisiana on Saturday.

