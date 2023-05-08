No injuries in Georgetown crash between two 18-wheelers

The crash happened on Interstate 35 southbound just north of West University Avenue.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — No injuries were reported after a crash between two 18-wheeler trucks in Georgetown on Saturday morning.

The crash happened on Interstate 35 southbound just north of West University Avenue at around 6 a.m., according to the Georgetown Police Department.

Two southbound frontage lanes and one southbound lane of I-35 were shut down after the crash.

One driver was trapped following the crash and had to be rescued, the Georgetown Fire Department said.

Police said there were no injuries, but the trucks were not drivable.

No other information is available at this time.

