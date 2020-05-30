Mayor Turner's office: George Floyd's body coming back to Houston

Houston mayor Sylvester Turner said Floyd's body will be brought back to Houston. Details for Floyd's funeral have not been released.

HOUSTON — The body of George Floyd, the man who died in Minneapolis when an officer was seen on video kneeling on his neck for nearly 11 minutes in an attempt to detain him, will be returned to Houston, according to Houston mayor Sylvester Turner.

Derek Chauvin, who was identified as the officer kneeling on Floyd's neck, has been arrested and charged with third degree murder and second degree manslaughter. The criminal complaint states Chauvin was the officer seen on video with his knee on Floyd's neck while Floyd was pleading, "I can't breathe."

Floyd, a Houston native, was an alumnus of Jack Yates High School. The school's class of 1993 held a vigil and walk for Floyd Saturday morning at MacGregor Park. Those who attended wore Yates' school colors and shirts that read "I Can't Breathe."