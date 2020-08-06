George Floyd funeral service in Houston updates: Hundreds expected for public viewing today

The final of several somber memorial services for George Floyd are set to take place in Houston on Monday and Tuesday. Here are the latest updates.

HOUSTON — Hundreds, if not thousands, are expected to pay their respects to George Floyd in Houston over the next two days.

A public viewing is scheduled for Monday afternoon, and a private funeral service is set for Tuesday.

Here's what you need to know today:

Latest George Floyd updates for Monday, June 8th:

George Floyd's public viewing is from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. today

It will be at the Fountain of Praise church in Houston. Only 500 people will be allowed in the church at any given time during the visitation. Those 500 people will be socially distanced and mourners will be asked to wear face coverings and gloves. The public will enter from two sides of the church in separate, socially distanced lines and, after viewing, exit the church. The public will not return to the lobby to leave. If you are unable to attend in person, you can also watch a live stream right here on KHOU.com later today. Get more details here.

———

"A martyr for change"

"George Floyd has become a martyr for change," says Bishop James Dixon. Dixon will be among a powerful lineup of speakers at George Floyd's funeral Tuesday. They'll try to channel the wide range of emotions Floyd's brutal killing has stirred up in Houston and across the globe.

———

11-year-old helps put out American flags on route to George Floyd's funeral

This is just one of the many touching ways Houstonians are preparing to say a final farewell to George Floyd.

———

Houston mayor asks public to spread out arrival time for viewing

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is asking that people don't all come to the visitation at noon, that they spread it out over the six-hour public viewing.

———

Bun B: People of color cannot stop racism by themselves, now is not the time to be indifferent

Houston rapper Bun B recently spoke with KHOU 11’s Matt Musil about George Floyd, racism and Colin Kaepernick’s future.

———

Joe Biden to meet with George Floyd's family in Houston ahead of funeral

Former Vice President Joe Biden will be in Houston today, the farthest he's traveled from home since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. He's scheduled to meet with the family of George Floyd, a Biden spokesman tells CBS News. Biden will not attend Floyd's funeral but will deliver a taped message. Biden's team says the presidential candidate didn't want to disrupt the funeral service with extra security precautions by attending in person.

———

