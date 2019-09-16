Editor's note: The above video is from September 11.

UPDATE: A settlement has been reached for a temporary injunction between the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority and property owners. The injunction will stop the drain of the Guadalupe Valley lakes. The agreement includes closing lakes for at least 30 days to all activity.

The closure will take effect in the next 48 hours. During the closure, each party will hire an expert to assess the dams and determine any unsafe zones. Both parties will also hire a third-party expert.

The injunction will last through the next year until the trial begins on October 5, 2020.

Attorneys representing GBRA told KENS 5 the agreement was made in good faith and that GBRA is interested in doing "the right thing."

Original story:

While the second day of hearings is in recess, attorneys for Guadalupe City lake property owners are meeting with lawyers representing the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority Monday to see if they can agree on terms for a settlement for a temporary injunction.

A possible settlement would avoid de-watering Lakes McQueeney, Placid, Gonzales, and Meadow and would include keeping people off the lakes until 3rd party experts could determine unsafe zones.

An attorney speaking to KENS 5 said that once unsafe zones are determined, the "rest of the lake would be business as usual."

In August, the GBRA announced plans to de-water the four lakes, citing safety concerns after a spill gate failure at the Lake Dunlap Dam in May.

Property owners filed two lawsuits accusing the GBRA of failing to do their job of maintaining the 90-year-old dams at the six hydro-electric lakes under their authority.

A court hearing was held last Wednesday at the Guadalupe County Justice Center. Judge Stephen B. Ables consolidated the two cases before hearing opening arguments.

Attorneys asked the judge to grant a temporary restraining order against the GBRA to stop the lake drains. The judge granted that restraining order; when or if the lakes will be drained won't be determined until the hearing is complete.

