A great uncle of Jedidiah King Cabezuela called News 8 saying “Jedi” was a "fun loving kid who lit up every room he was in."

Condolences and many messages of love are pouring out to the Cabezuela family through on a GoFundMe page. Loved ones say it was 2-year-old Jedidiah, who died after contracting E. coli linked to the San Diego County Fair, where officials say four children visited the animal areas or the petting zoo, or had other animal contact at the fair.

"Our hearts, prayers and thoughts go out to the family, while we emphasize safety at fair we will continue to do so, we will look for ways to improve our safety and handwashing messages,” said Fair Manager Katie Mueller.

The organizer of the GoFundMe page writes:

"Jedidiah was an energetic, smiley, loving silly 2-year- old precious boy. Please pray for the Cabezuela family, we want to lift them up in prayer and help them raise money for funeral arrangements for their little Angel Jedidiah."

Other notes included:

"I am heartbroken for Rebecca & Tony," wrote Denise Negrete.

"I can not begin to imagine what these parents must be going through," wrote Charles and Tauna Oatley-Hopkins.

"Love you Jedi," wrote Melissa Richards.

"Prayers to you and your loved ones during this difficult time," wrote Tovar Valerie.

Family members Jasmine and Hugo Martinez-Cuevas wrote: "To my cousin Becky & family, we love you guys, and know we will continue to keep you in prayer for your sweet baby boy, we love you little man."

Rosie O Grady's Irish Pub hosted a buffet-style fundraiser for the family on in Normal Heights writing on Instagram: "come help a local family thru a really hard time."