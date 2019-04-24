FORT WORTH, Texas — At least 20 homes were evacuated after a train derailment near Yuma Drive and Riverside in south Fort Worth Wednesday morning.

Crews were on the scene investigating the train derailment when a Fort Worth Fire Department command vehicle caught fire early Wednesday morning. According to Fort Worth, it's not related to the train derailment.

The railroad cars traveling south were carrying ethanol when they started to burn.

No reported injuries at this time. Fort Worth Fire said it's also evacuated Atkins, Riley and McClure streets. Officials have created a safe station for residents.

It's unclear when they can return to their homes, but said the fire can take up to several hours for it to burn.

Firefighters said they are working to contain the fire as Union Pacific will investigate the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.