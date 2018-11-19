There's no such thing as too much Willie Nelson.

We featured the country music legend in a story earlier this week. Then we got to chat with Willie again on Saturday, before his show at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth.

Willie talked weed (of course), Waylon Jennings, and more, including whether he prefers barbecue or Tex-Mex (his answer was quick) and how long he wants to keep performing.

Check out the full interview in the video above. Also be sure to check out our piece on Willie from earlier this week:

Country music legend Willie Nelson: 'We Texans are pretty adamant about where we come from'

