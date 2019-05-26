SAN ANTONIO — Texas Parks and Wildlife is kicking off summer with a "Free Fishing Day" on June 1 with several family-friendly events planned throughout Texas.

Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens is hosting a free event from 9 a.m until 4 p.m. TFFC will serve hot dogs and soft drinks while guests can try their hand at fishing. There will also be a kid's catfish tournament with prizes awarded.

Those without finishing experience might still enjoy "Fishing With a Ranger" at Fort Parker State Park in Mexia.

Hopeful anglers can always fish without a license or stamps in Texas state parks, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife. Guests can learn how to cast, tie simple knots, and identify the fish they've hooked. The event lasts from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

At Bonham State Park, family fishing, coffee with a ranger, and fish printing will all be a part of their "Texas Fishing Event." Guests are welcome to bring their own fishing gear, but rangers will have poles and bait available to use as well.

Kids of all ages can learn how to make the Japanese art of Gyotaku, also known as fish print art, at Martin Dies, Jr. State Park's nature center from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. in Jasper.

Events are free with paid entrance fees into the parks.

For Texans looking to snag some red snapper this year, the private recreational season is set to begin Saturday, June 1, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife.

And that's not all: The season is projected to last 97 days for those undertaking private recreational angling in federal waters, a big increase over last year's 82-day season, which was already the longest in over a decade (For those who may not know, federal waters begin nine nautical miles from shore.)

The length of the private recreational red snapper season for federal waters in 2019 was decided after several public forums held in Texas coastal cities.

