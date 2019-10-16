George Spears was an American hero.

In his 98 years, he had seen many things and done more for this country than most could imagine.

He passed away on October 11, but his contributions to our country still remain.

The Fort Worth native landed on Omaha Beach on D-Day when he was just 22 years old, within the first hour of the assault. He was a U.S. Army staff sergeant serving in Europe at the time. He couldn't have known how monumental that mission would become.

On the 75th anniversary of D-Day in June, WFAA sat down with him to revisit that fateful day.

“I’m proud of serving in the Army, proud of what we did,” Spears told us.

“We stayed there on the beach for two months,” he said. “We had to hit the ditches, and that to me was one of the most devastating deals, an airplane coming at you.”

Read his full story here.

