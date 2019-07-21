TEMPLE, Texas — A swimmer drowned at Temple Lake Park Sunday evening.

Temple Fire Department public information officer Thomas Pechal said the swimmer, 26-year-old Fort Hood soldier Virgil Robinson, went under the water around 4:57 p.m.

Witnesses said Robinson was on an inflatable pool float that drifted from shore. While trying to paddle back, he fell off his float and disappeared.

Several crews searched for Robinson. Around 6:30 p.m. officials found his body, Pechal said.

An autopsy was ordered and the drowning remains under investigation.

