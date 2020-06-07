Fort Hood to provide update on Vanessa Guillen investigation

Fort Hood Senior Commander Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt will make a statement at 6 p.m. regarding the Vanessa Guillen case.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood announced just after noon Monday it would be holding a press conference at 6 p.m. to update the status of the Vanessa Guillen investigation.

Fort Hood Senior Commander, Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt and 3rd Cavalry Regiment commander Col. Ralph Overland will both speak.

Overland was put in charge of the investigation of a claim that Guillen was sexually harassed. During a press conference on Thursday, officials said they had not found any evidence of sexual harassment.

Pfc. Aaron Robinson was named as the suspect in Guillen's disappearance and death. Robinson shot and killed himself in Killeen in the early morning hours of July 1.

Robinson's girlfriend, Cecily Aguilar, was named as a second suspect in the case and charged with conspiracy to tamper with evidence. Aguilar faced a judge in federal court in Waco Monday morning.

Guillen disappeared April 22 from Fort Hood. Human remains, believed to be Guillen, were discovered June 30 near the Leon River in Bell County.

According to a criminal complaint, Robinson killed Guillen in the armory room on Fort Hood then took her body to the area where the remains were found. Robinson took Aguilar with him and the two dismembered her body and buried the remains in multiple places, according to the complaint.

The Guillen family attorney, Natalie Kahwam, identified the remains as Guillen Sunday but that had not been confirmed by the Army Criminal Investigation Division.

Kahwam and Guillen's family have called for congressional hearings into how Fort Hood handled her disapperance. They also asked for a bill to be passed in her name to protect victims of sexual harassment and assault in the military.