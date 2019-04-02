AUSTIN, Texas — Since May of 2016, Art Briles has been unable to land an opportunity coaching in college football.

The man built Baylor from the basement of the Big 12 Conference into champions. Briles was pushed out of the door due to ties to sexual assault charges and allegations against some of his former players at Baylor University.

According to a tweet from the Houston Chronicle's Jenny Dial Creech, "31 of his (Art Briles) players were accused of 52 acts of sexual violence."

An NCAA investigation continues at Baylor, investigating the conduct of the Baylor athletic department.

RELATED:

Reports: Baylor receives formal notice of allegations from NCAA related to sexual assault scandal

CFL: 'Art Briles will no longer be joining the Hamilton Tiger-Cats as a coach'

Briles denies any knowledge of sexual assaults in open letter

Briles, 63, is currently interviewing for the offensive coordinator position at the University of Southern Mississippi.

I exchanged emails with our ABC sister station WDAM, in Hattiesburg, Mississippi about the interview process with USM involving Art Briles.

A member of the WDAM sports staff said in an email, "From what we can confirm, Jay Hopson has interviewed Art Briles." Hopson is the head football coach of the USM Golden Eagles.