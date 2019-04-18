AUSTIN, Texas — According to police, one person was killed when the vehicle they were driving was struck by a truck that ran a red light at the intersection of FM 973 and Pearce Lane near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

The crash occurred Thursday morning around 10:16 a.m.

Police said the car was turning onto FM 973 when the truck, which was traveling on FM 973, ran the red light and struck the vehicle.

RELATED:

Austin officers hopping on buses to crack down on distracted driving

Recent incidents show just how dangerous distracted driving can be

Man dies in crash on US 290 in Austin, closing all eastbound lanes

Police held a press conference discussing the crash Thursday afternoon and reminded people to avoid any distractions while driving down the road as one simple mistake could cost someone their life.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Man dies in crash on US 290 in Austin, closing all eastbound lanes

Mueller report: Trump says special counsel appointment was the 'end of his presidency'

Lightning strikes tree, crashes into Austin family's living room