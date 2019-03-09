BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A Tampa woman was arrested after deputies say she threw a coffee table and a green bell pepper at a man.

According to an arrest report, Jennifer Brassard, 48, got involved in an argument between two people for unknown reasons. Deputies say Brassard first threw a coffee table at the man while he was sitting on the couch.

Deputies say the man got a scrape on his shin. Then, Brassard threw a green bell pepper at the same man, according to the report.

The sheriff's office said the man was hit by the coffee table and the bell pepper "without his consent."

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

