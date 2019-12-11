BRADENTON, Fla. — A 20-year-old soldier from Bradenton was killed during a U.S. Army training exercise in South Korea last week.

On Nov. 6, Spc. Nicholas C. Panipinto was in a military unit that overturned at Camp Humphreys. Panipinto was killed, according to our news partner WWSB.

Panipinto was assigned to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, after joining the Army in January 2018.

After completing training at Ft. Benning, Georgia, he was assigned to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team at Fort Hood, Texas. He deployed with the brigade to South Korea in July.

"Nicholas was a dedicated and essential member of the Ghost Battalion and Greywolf Brigade. We are all deeply saddened by the loss and will keep his family in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," said Col. Kevin Capra, commander, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.

Stripes.com reports two others were injured but were released with non-life threatening injuries. Two others in the vehicle were seen by medical staff as a precaution.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter