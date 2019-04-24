DALLAS — After North Texas experienced heavy all-night rain, flooding issues at Dallas Love Field's parking garage caused at least a dozen vehicles submerged in water.



Many travelers arriving in Dallas will likely see damage to their cars. At least a dozen cars parked at Garage A, Row C, Level 1 had water up to the roofs of the vehicles. A City of Dallas truck was at the scene trying to drain the water from the area.

Other vehicles in the garage were seen sloshing through inches of water after the all-night rain.

Dallas Love Field said it closed its lower level traffic as this time. Passengers looking for ground transportation should head to the upper level.

