CANYONVILLE, Ore. — The Milepost 97 fire, located a mile south of Canyonville, has grown to 12,336 acres and is 15% contained, fire officials said Tuesday morning.

Crews have been able to make good progress on the fire, officials said, boosted by favorable weather that allowed firefighters to establish control lines in key areas Monday. Firefighters continue to focus their efforts on suppressing the south side of the fire to prevent it from spreading toward communities.

Crews will conduct burnout operations Tuesday to remove unburned fuel between the control lines and the main fire.

Interstate 5 southbound, from mileposts 97 to 93, are still limited to a single lane of traffic. Delays on I-5 in other areas of the fire vicinity are expected, the Oregon Department of Transportation said.

A Level 3 (Go!) evacuation level for residents living in the 100-300 block of Ritchie Road was reduced to Level 2 (Be set) on Tuesday morning. All other evacuation levels remain the same.

A firefighter was hit by rolling debris shortly after midnight Monday. The firefighter received medical treatment on scene and was flown to Rogue Valley Medical Center. The firefighter was released later that morning. Fire officials told KGW there have been eight injuries connected to this fire, though the early Monday incident was the first major injury.

There are 586 structures threatened by the fire, fire officials said. More than 1,000 firefighters are currently assigned to the fire.

"Things are really starting to come together now and [the command center in Tri-City, Oregon is] looking like a small city very quickly. We've got to bring people in from all over the place, from multiple different agencies," Kyle Reed, of the Douglas Forest Protective Association, told KGW on Sunday.

Here's a look at the resources being used to fight the fire, according to fire officials:

48 hand crews

41 engines

45 dozers

14 water tenders

13 helicopters

2 air tankers

The Oregon Health Authority is reminding those with an increased risk for complications from the wildfire smoke to be aware. Older adults, children, and people with heart and/or lung disease need to listen to their body and call a doctor if they start to experience symptoms.

