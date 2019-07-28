CANYONVILLE, Ore. — The Milepost 97 fire, located a mile south of Canyonville, has grown to 13,070 acres and is 30% contained, fire officials said Thursday.

Crews will continue to secure lines around the fire's perimeter Thursday before expected warmer, drier weather arrives this weekend.

Interstate 5 southbound, from mileposts 97 to 93, are still limited to a single lane of traffic.

The human-caused fire started on July 24. An estimated $8 million has been spent fighting the fire so far.

More information from Milepost 97 Fire Facebook page

A Level 3 (Go!) evacuation level for residents living in the 100-300 block of Ritchie Road was reduced to Level 2 (Be set) on Tuesday morning. All other evacuation levels remain the same.

Are you in an evacuation zone? Type your address into this interactive map to find out

There are 586 structures threatened by the fire, officials said. More than 1,500 firefighters are currently assigned to the fire.

Here's a look at the resources being used to fight the fire, according to fire officials:

51 hand crews

43 engines

23 dozers

29 water tenders

17 helicopters

2 air tankers

The Oregon Health Authority is reminding those with an increased risk for complications from the wildfire smoke to be aware. Older adults, children, and people with heart and/or lung disease need to listen to their body and call a doctor if they start to experience symptoms.

Learn more about how to protect yourself from wildfire smoke