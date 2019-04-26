AUSTIN, Texas — A federal judge has blocked a Texas law that stops government agencies from doing business with contractors who boycott Israel.

It is a victory for a former Pflugerville ISD speech pathologist – who was an independent contractor for the district for nine years.

Bahia Amawi is of Palestinian descent and she sued the state and school district last year because of the law.

“It's really hard to find words to express my emotions,” Amawi said at a press conference Friday, reacting to the federal judge’s decision.

She thanked God and supporters following the win.

“This law, House Bill 89, was nothing but a censorship law,” she said. “Meant to silence Texans and punish them for expressing their political view."

Governor Greg Abbott signed the bill into law in 2017.

“Any anti-Israel policy is an anti-Texas policy,” said Gov. Abbott.

RELATED:

Muslim group challenging Texas' 'No Boycott of Israel' law

Pflugerville educator sues Texas over anti-boycotting law

She and her husband Friday said the law is anti-First Amendment.

“It is our responsibility to fight, to protect, to preserve free speech for our children,” Amawi said. “Similar to exactly what our founding fathers had envisioned."

Her husband added the bill was “a horrible bill from day one.”

The Texas Attorney General's office said it plans to appeal federal district judge Robert Pittman's ruling.

“We're disappointed with the ruling essentially requiring government to do business with discriminatory companies,” said Marc Rylander, director of communications for the attorney general’s office. “We look forward to defending this law on appeal.”

There is a new bill this legislative session to narrow the existing law – HB 793.

It makes the law applicable only to companies with ten or more full-time employees and with a value of $100,000 or more.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Volunteers reportedly find hundreds of dead animals in Galveston

Marble Falls police officer dies in motorcycle crash

Police: Little girl kept herself, baby brother alive after parents’ murder-suicide