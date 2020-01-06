FBI seeking information on individuals inciting violence during peaceful demonstrations

FBI accepting tips and digital media depicting violent encounters surrounding the civil unrest that is happening throughout the country.

CLEVELAND — The FBI needs your help.

In a statement on its website fbi.gov, the FBI said it is seeking information on individuals inciting violence during First Amendment-protected peaceful demonstrations in the wake of George Floyd's death.

The statement reads:

"The FBI respects the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights. Our mission of protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution is dual and simultaneous, not contradictory.



"Accordingly, we are committed to apprehending and charging violent instigators who are exploiting legitimate, peaceful protests and engaging in violations of federal law. The continued violence, potential threat to life, and destruction of property across the United States interferes with the rights and safety of First Amendment-protected peaceful demonstrators, as well as all other citizens."

The FBI continues, saying, "to help us identify actors who are actively instigating violence in the wake of Mr. George Floyd’s death, the FBI is accepting tips and digital media depicting violent encounters surrounding the civil unrest that is happening throughout the country."

The FBI says, If you witness or have witnessed unlawful violent actions, you are urged to submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant to the case at fbi.gov/violence.

The public may also call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) to verbally report tips and/or information related to this investigation.

This is obviously a nationwide call for help. Over the weekend and into this week protests were conducted across the country in the wake of George Floyd's death. However, while peaceful protests were conducted, violence and vandalism in the form of rioting and looting ensued prompting the FBI to call on the public for help.