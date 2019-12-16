HOUSTON — A person was taken into custody for questioning over Sunday's mercury spill in west Houston, the Federal Bureau of Investigation's field office in Houston said on Monday.

The FBI tweeted the individual is not being identified at this time because charges have not been filed in the case.

Officials on Sunday said a "small amount" of the chemical spilled around 1 p.m. at a Walmart, a Sonic and a Shell station near the intersection of Beltway 8 and Westview Drive. Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena said the amount of mercury at each location is less than a pint.

Up to 60 people were processed for decontamination, including one pregnant woman who was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

What's not clear at this time is if the spill was intentional or accidental.

On Sunday, Houston Police said if the scene was believed to be criminal, the FBI would take the lead.

HPD said on Sunday its investigators were working to determine if the nearby burglary of a ware house was connected to the spill. Fire officials said it appeared the mercury could have fallen off a truck.

No shelter-in-place was issued, but people were advised to avoid the area while crews worked to clean the spill.

As of 4 a.m. Monday views from Houston TranStar show that a portion of the Beltway 8 frontage road remained blocked at Westview. The tollway's mainlanes did not appear to be impacted.

Shortly after the spill was first reported on Sunday, a Houston official incorrectly stated 60,000 gallons of mercury were leaked. It was later determined to be a much smaller amount, however.

