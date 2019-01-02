LA GRANGE, Texas — After being shot in the face with a shotgun last November, Fayette County Deputy Calvin Lehmann is totally blind, but remains hopeful that he will someday regain his sight.

Deputy Lehmann was shot when responding to a call toward the end of his shift. The blast from the shotgun caused him to lose one eye and seriously damage another.

Lehmann said he won't regain vision in his right eye, so he is blind, but he remains hopeful that one day he will regain his sight through the development of technology.

He remains hopeful for this technology after hearing about possible improvements in treatment from his doctors.

Lehmann stated if anyone is interested in helping him you can go to his Facebook page, here.