COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina father and his daughter are dead following an apparent hunting accident.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on New Year's Day off Barracada Road in Colleton County. The victims were in a wooded area about a half mile from the road.

The coroner told WCSC-TV in Charleston that the victims were 30-year-old Kim Drawdy and 9-year-old Lauren Drawdy.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says four people were deer hunting at the time of the incident. As the group was driving to move deer, the victims were shot after being mistaken for deer.

The deaths remain under investigation.