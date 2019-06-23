SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — A mysterious shooting in San Patricio County has left a 16-year old young man dead and his 47-year old father is sent to the hospital.

The San Patricio County Sheriff's Office were called to County Road 732 in the small town of St. Paul, just north of Sinton.

KIII Staff

San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Riviera says a 47-year old man and his 16-year old son Gavin McFarland were on their way home around 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning and were involved in some kind of disturbance. The father and son ended up being shot along County Road 732 by an unknown suspect of suspects. Gavin McFarland was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passerby saw the two bodies in the middle of the road and called the San Patricio County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Riviera says they hope the father will be able to provide some additional clues that could help solve this case.

San Patricio County Sheriff's Office San San Patricio Co Sheriff's Office is working a double shooting in St Paul. Deputies arrived at CR 732 & found 2 male victims shot. One person confirmed deceased & one transported by Halo Flight to...

Investigators with the Sheriff's Office say they got to the scene and found two men shot. One man was pronounced dead on the scene and another man was taken to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital via Halo-Flight.

Stay with 3News for additional information as it's released.