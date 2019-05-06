DALLAS — Rescue crews and family are searching for a Fort Worth man who was last known to be on the Buckeye Trail in the Caney Creek Wilderness area Saturday east of Mena in Arkansas.

Joshua McClatchy started his trip Friday, according to his sister, Miranda Balduf.

At about 11:30 a.m. the next day, McClatchy sent his mother photos of a trail he was hiking. About five hours later, he texted he was lost but "remaining calm." He asked his mom to call for help.

"It was a miracle he found a signal," his sister said.

Local search and rescue teams started looking for McClatchy that day but stopped when it got dark.

But the search has continued.

Joshua McClatchy texted this photo to his mother while hiking on June 2, 2019 on the Buckeye Trail in Arkansas. He later texted his mother to say he was lost and to send help.

McClatchy, who turned 38 Sunday, had been preparing for the trip for a long while, Balduf said.

"My brother is very smart and was well prepared for this trip," she said. "He loves hiking, camping and the outdoors."

"He was extremely excited about this trip. He spoke about the trip during all of our conversations for the last month," Balduf said.

Balduf said she was flying Wednesday from Phoenix to Dallas and planned to drive to Arkansas to join rescue efforts.

Family and friends of McClatchy have been posting updates on social media and ask for the public's help.

Joshua McClatchy

"He lost the trail about two miles from the trailhead, and search and rescue teams are working in the area to help locate him," John Obeidin wrote on a Facebook post.

Obeidin said he shared the post with the hopes that other hiking groups in the area in Arkansas could help and share McClatchy's story.

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise funds for the search.

