KILLEEN, Texas — Police are asking for the community’s help finding a 28-year-old man who was reported missing from Killeen.

Christopher Alley Lee was last seen by his roommate when he left their home in a silver SUV Sunday.

Family members said his roommate told them the two had gotten into an argument Sunday night before Lee left. His wallet, phone and glasses were all left at his house, family members said.

"His credit card was there, his drivers license was there and his glasses. We love him but he's blind, he's not going anywhere without his glasses so having all those things in his bedroom and him not there just doesn't make any sense," said Jim Lilley, Father.

The family also says things were out of place and messy in Lee's room which is out of the ordinary for him. Lee's mother is hoping for the best but bracing for the worst.

"When I watch the news and see people whose children are missing, or have been shot and killed I always pray for them, I never thought I'd be in that club. I know nobody here wants to think this but I think he's in heaven, in my heart, I know," said Stacy Lilley, Mother.

Lee’s boss said he did not show up for work Monday morning, which she said is not like him.

"He never would've missed that appointment, he was looking forward to it for over a week, and that's when we started making attempts to get in touch with his parents," said Janet Prang, Gold Medal Realty Group.

Prang created a Facebook post asking for information about Lee's whereabouts, the post has been shared more than 30,000 times.

"This is a very tight knit community and I think people underestimate the power of what community does," said Prang.

Everyone is hoping that spreading the message will help bring Lee home.

"He needs to come home and hug his mama," said Lilley.

Lee is 28 years old, about 5 feet 10 inches tall. He's described as having a small frame.

A candlelight "hope" service will be held in the parking lot of Gold Medal Realty 8 p.m. Friday night. 1002 E. Elms Road, Killeen TX 76542

Anyone with information about Christopher Alley Lee’s whereabouts is asked to call the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8830.

