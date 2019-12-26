GREGG COUNTY, Texas — According to the Gregg County Sheriff's Office, inmate Jace Martin Laws, 34 of Gladewater, carved out portions of the brick in the Gregg County South Jail, gaining access to the building infrastructure and making his way to the exterior of the Gregg County Courthouse.

Laws is a white male, approximately six feet tall and 150 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Laws was being held in the Gregg County Jail after being sentenced on two accounts of assault on a police officer in the 188th District Court totaling 70 years.

Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Investigators believe Inmate Jace Laws may be in the Marion County area around Lake of the Pines. investigators have learned Inmate laws is possibly dressed in dark clothing and may have taken steps to alter his appearance by shaving his head.

If anyone has information as to the location of Inmate Laws, please call your local law enforcement immediately, do not approach or apprehend him.