HARPER, Texas — Even though the film was released more than 25 years ago, "The Sandlot" still speaks to young baseball fans generations later.

Case in point this group of fifth-graders from Harper, Texas.

When Gage Walber's mom learned that a select few members of the original 1993 film would be visiting Dripping Springs for a special screening, she reached out to KVUE in hopes that she could find a way to help the boys meet them.

"Our school had spirit week for homecoming a few weeks ago, and one of the dress-up days was to choose your favorite movie character and dress up like them," said Megan Walber. "This is what these fifth-grade boys came up with! Is there a better movie than 'The Sandlot?' We don’t think so! And to think that this group truly resembles the original cast as much as they do is just too cool!"

Not only is their resemblance to the cast virtually uncanny, but their friendship also runs just as deep as their love for baseball.

"They all have one thing in common, and that is their love for the game of baseball," said Megan. "Most of the boys have known each other since their Pre-K days. However, a few of them have moved to Harper over the past few years, but you would never know that because these guys all share a brotherhood-like bond that cannot be broken!"

Here's who dressed up as which character:

Tate Garrett – Smalls

Gage Walber – Ham

Jace Helfrich – Squints

Braydon Lake – Benny “The Jet”

Gatlin Wren – Yeah-Yeah

Jax Bounds – Bertram

Caelan Bernhard – Timmy

Oh, and how could we forget about Hercules?

Megan said Moose, a 4-year-old Great Dane belonging to her friends Brandon, Amy, Kaylee and Alli Price, also had to get in on the fun.

"Moose has a love for balls just like Hercules did, but they are a little different," Megan said. "His humans enjoy the game of baseball, but Kaylee and Alli are volleyball players, so his choice of ball is definitely bigger than a baseball. The girls are constantly picking up their volleyballs to keep Moose from destroying them in one bite!"

So, what is it about this movie that keeps the boys so inspired after all these years?

"When the boys were asked what they liked about 'The Sandlot,' they all had pretty much the same answers," Megan said. "The one-liners, the trash talk, the fact that it’s about best friends playing baseball, and, of course, they couldn’t leave out the infamous pool scene where Squints fakes his drowning and gets the chance to kiss his dream love, Wendy Peffercorn!"

She said they all plan on donning their costumes again on Halloween night. But they still hope they'll get a chance to show them off this weekend to the cast themselves.

Tom Guiry (Smalls), Patrick Renna (Ham) and Chauncey Leopardi (Squints) will be attending and hosting a meet and greet at "The Ultimate Sandlot Movie Party" at Treaty Oak Distilling on Sunday, Oct. 20.

Tickets are on sale now: $40 for general admission and $10 for kids. VIP tickets with meet-and-greet access and autographed keepsakes are also available.

