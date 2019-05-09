AUSTIN, Texas — From laughing until you cry to crying from fear, and even eating food so good it makes you want to cry, there's a chance that if you get out this weekend, tears will be flowing.

And that's not only because one team will lose after the Texas vs. LSU game at DKR Memorial Stadium.

Anyways, there's always something great going on in Central Texas. Here's a list of a few of the things you can attend:

John Gusky

The University of Texas Longhorns take on the Louisiana State University Tigers on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. If you can't catch it live, or just don't want to pay for tickets, you can attend the tailgate and watch the game on KVUE.

RELATED: Forecast: Upper 90s for Horns vs. Tigers kickoff

RELATED: Texas Longhorns rise in AP Top 25 Poll before facing LSU Tigers in Austin

Bacon cooking on the stove

A festival dedicated to celebrating the salty goodness that is bacon. There's live music, a photo booth, but most important thing is bacon. The event is happening at the Palm Door on Saturday and Sunday. General Admission tickets are $25 or you can upgrade to VIP tickets that cost $50.

RELATED: Spice up your game day menu with this Foodie Friday tailgating recipe

Barrel O' Fun at Alamo Drafthouse's Mueller location.

A kid-friendly, free game show at Barrel O' Fun. It's goofy, it's funny and, if contestants can resist laughing, they get a prize.

Felix Mooneeram

This is an event that you should 100 percent avoid if you have coulrophobia – a fear of clowns. The event was put on in 2017, and it's back by popular (what?) demand. Get your oversized pants, makeup, and large red shoes ready for this event happening at an Alamo Drafthouse near you. Each screening has a preparty. No children under the age of six will be allowed.

Country music entertainer Toby Keith brings his That's Country Bro! Tour to H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Friday. Tickets start at $69.50.

RELATED: Country singer Toby Keith coming to Cedar Park in September

I Live Here I Give Here

I Live Here I Give Here's 11th annual fall fundraiser party takes place Friday at Hotel Van Zandt. It's one of Austin's biggest fall galas featuring food and drinks from local vendors, raffles, a DJ and more.

Got a Working for the Weekend tip? Send it to bflowers@kvue.com!

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

7 juveniles arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit in Taylor

Texas governor issues 8 executive orders in response to El Paso, Odessa shootings

Lakeway man accused of hiding cameras in women's changing room

Texas country singer Kylie Rae Harris killed in New Mexico car crash