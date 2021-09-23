Working for the Weekend: Fantastic Fest, Moontower Comedy and more

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is almost here, which means it's time to make some plans!
Here's a short list of some of this weekend's biggest events:
It's been hailed as one of the 25 coolest film festivals by Moviemaker magazine.
The festival specializes in horror, fantasy, sci-fi, action and fantastic movies from around the world. The 2021 event premieres about 80 feature-length films and 40 short films over the course of eight days.
Screenings will be spread out across multiple Alamo Drafthouse locations across Austin, and you have to purchase a ticket for each screening you wish to attend.
Sports
At Dell Diamond, you can watch Round Rock Express take on Tacoma every day through Tuesday.
At DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium Saturday, you can watch Texas Football take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Red Bull jump team is set to parachute into the stadium, kick-off is at 11 a.m., and you can watch free concerts at Longhorn City Limits.
And Austin FC takes on LA Galaxy Sunday at Q2 Stadium. The game starts at 8:30 p.m. and tickets start at $45.
This year's festival features performances from Dave Attell, Margaret Cho, Maria Bamford, Bob the Drag Queen and a long list of other comedians. The shows happen at venues all around Austin.
