Working for the Weekend: Fantastic Fest, Moontower Comedy and more

From movies to comedy to sports, there's plenty to do in Austin this weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is almost here, which means it's time to make some plans!

Here's a short list of some of this weekend's biggest events:

It's been hailed as one of the 25 coolest film festivals by Moviemaker magazine.

The festival specializes in horror, fantasy, sci-fi, action and fantastic movies from around the world. The 2021 event premieres about 80 feature-length films and 40 short films over the course of eight days.

Screenings will be spread out across multiple Alamo Drafthouse locations across Austin, and you have to purchase a ticket for each screening you wish to attend.

Sports

At Dell Diamond, you can watch Round Rock Express take on Tacoma every day through Tuesday.

At DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium Saturday, you can watch Texas Football take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Red Bull jump team is set to parachute into the stadium, kick-off is at 11 a.m., and you can watch free concerts at Longhorn City Limits.

And Austin FC takes on LA Galaxy Sunday at Q2 Stadium. The game starts at 8:30 p.m. and tickets start at $45.

This year's festival features performances from Dave Attell, Margaret Cho, Maria Bamford, Bob the Drag Queen and a long list of other comedians. The shows happen at venues all around Austin.