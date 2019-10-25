AUSTIN, Texas — Check out some of the events going on this weekend!

Austin Film Festival

Hear from the people behind some of your favorite TV shows and movies, including writers from Pixar and "Guardians of the Galaxy," and screening of films like "Ford v Ferrari." You can purchase badges for the panels, or a film pass that gets you into movie premieres. The event is going on until Oct. 31.

The Texas Book Festival features author presentations and panels, book signings, cooking demonstrations, food trucks and activities for kids of all ages. It’s one of the longest-running book festivals in the country. The festival is happening Saturday and Sunday and is free to the public. It is taking place in and around the grounds of the State Capitol building.

Four-time Grammy-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls are kicking off their tour with a stop in Austin Friday at Bass Concert Hall. The band recently released their 12th studio album called “The Miracle Pill”. The show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $29.

You probably recognize him from "Knocked Up," "The Hangover," and "Crazy Rich Asians." Comedian Ken Jeong is performing at Bass Concert Hall on Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $41.50.

Comedian and actor Dane Cook recently returned to stage with his directorial debut of "Troublemaker," but you can catch his performance Friday at ACL Live at the Moody Theater. Tickets start at $39.50, or purchase your choice of VIP package.

