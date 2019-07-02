TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — While many converge upon Austin in March for the SXSW Music Festival, others head for the hills -- literally.

Out in the hill country, you'll find Luck, Texas, where Willie Nelson's ranch is located. There, another music festival is taking place and it's called the Luck Reunion.

On Thursday, the festival and its sponsor, Southwest Airlines, announced the lineup for its next installment.

Centered around a performance by Willie Nelson & Family, this year's festival northwest of Austin will showcase more than 40 artists from varying genres -- all on five stages.

The full lineup is below:

WORLD HEADQUARTERS STAGE

Willie Nelson & Family

Steve Earle & The Dukes

Shakey Graves

Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real

The Marcus King Band

Matthew Logan Vasquez

Illuminati Hotties

Particle Kid

Paula Nelson & Jesse Dayton

Southwest® Artist On The Rise

SOURCES STAGE

Mavis Staples

Mountain Man

Courtney Marie Andrews

Haley Heynderickx

Angie McMahon

Yola

Sunny War

Brandy Zdan

REVIVAL TENT

Hayes Carll

Strand Of Oaks

Langhorne Slim & The Law

Low Cut Connie

The Nude Party

Quaker City Nighthawks

Thomas Csorba

E.B. The Younger

Logan Ledger

CHAPEL STAGE

Nathaniel Rateliff

Cedric Burnside

Nicole Atkins & Jim Sclavunos

The Cactus Blossoms

Dylan LeBlanc

J.S. Ondra

Billy Strings

Lola Kirke

Waylon Payne

In addition to the artists already announced, Southwest Airlines is offering some stage time for its "Artist on the Rise to Luck." The winner of this contest will earn a set on the World Headquarters Stage. You can learn more about the contestants here.

Luck Reunion takes place on Thursday, March 14. For more information on ticketing, click here.

