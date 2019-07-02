TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — While many converge upon Austin in March for the SXSW Music Festival, others head for the hills -- literally.
Out in the hill country, you'll find Luck, Texas, where Willie Nelson's ranch is located. There, another music festival is taking place and it's called the Luck Reunion.
On Thursday, the festival and its sponsor, Southwest Airlines, announced the lineup for its next installment.
Centered around a performance by Willie Nelson & Family, this year's festival northwest of Austin will showcase more than 40 artists from varying genres -- all on five stages.
The full lineup is below:
WORLD HEADQUARTERS STAGE
Willie Nelson & Family
Steve Earle & The Dukes
Shakey Graves
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
The Marcus King Band
Matthew Logan Vasquez
Illuminati Hotties
Particle Kid
Paula Nelson & Jesse Dayton
Southwest® Artist On The Rise
SOURCES STAGE
Mavis Staples
Mountain Man
Courtney Marie Andrews
Haley Heynderickx
Angie McMahon
Yola
Sunny War
Brandy Zdan
REVIVAL TENT
Hayes Carll
Strand Of Oaks
Langhorne Slim & The Law
Low Cut Connie
The Nude Party
Quaker City Nighthawks
Thomas Csorba
E.B. The Younger
Logan Ledger
CHAPEL STAGE
Nathaniel Rateliff
Cedric Burnside
Nicole Atkins & Jim Sclavunos
The Cactus Blossoms
Dylan LeBlanc
J.S. Ondra
Billy Strings
Lola Kirke
Waylon Payne
In addition to the artists already announced, Southwest Airlines is offering some stage time for its "Artist on the Rise to Luck." The winner of this contest will earn a set on the World Headquarters Stage. You can learn more about the contestants here.
Luck Reunion takes place on Thursday, March 14. For more information on ticketing, click here.
